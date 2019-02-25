sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,123 Euro		-0,004
-0,13 %
WKN: 851584 ISIN: GB0005603997 Ticker-Symbol: LGI 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,132
3,196
09:43
3,158
3,185
09:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC3,123-0,13 %