

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) announced the appointment of Michelle Scrimgeour as Chief Executive Officer of Legal & General Investment Management or LGIM and executive director of Legal & General Group.



She will succeed Mark Zinkula as CEO of LGIM. Zinkula has been CEO of LGIM since 2011, and last year announced his intention to retire from the company in August 2019.



Scrimgeour will join LGIM from Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where she is currently Chief Executive Officer with responsibility for the Europe, Middle East and Africa or EMEA region.



The appointment follows a comprehensive, global search process and is subject to regulatory approval.



Scrimgeour will join the board of Legal & General Group on appointment, at which point Zinkula will step down from the Legal & General Group Board. The specific retirement and appointment dates will be confirmed in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX