

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported pretax profit of 7.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to 3.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 16.1 pence compared to 4.8 pence. Underlying profit from operating activities declined to 8.0 million pounds from 9.7 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 17.0 pence compared to 17.6 pence.



Fiscal year group revenue declined 6% to 169.6 million pounds and on a constant currency basis was 3% lower than 2017. The Group said its revenue was impacted due to the operational issues within the Lighting segment.



Dialight plc stated that its Board is not proposing any final dividend payment for 2018. The Group noted that it has a clear capital allocation discipline and is committed to returning excess funds to shareholders via future dividend or share repurchase.



