

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Arm and Vodafone (VOD.L) announced a strategic agreement that will significantly reduce complexity and costs faced by organisations when implementing Internet of Things or IoT solutions.



Expanding on the companies' previous collaboration around integrated SIM (iSIM) technology, this partnership brings together Vodafone IoT global platform and connectivity, and Arm's IoT software and services to provide enterprises with programmable, connected system on chip designs that eliminate the need for traditional SIM cards. This allows customers to securely deploy, remotely provision and manage massive numbers of IoT devices across global markets at a significantly lower cost and complexity, Vodafone said.



Vodafone noted that the strategic partnership between Arm and Vodafone enables remote provisioning for devices using Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M) technologies and provides secure, open, standards-based deployment to any application and service provider across the globe. Arm Kigen iSIM provides anyone deploying IoT devices globally with the means to develop and deploy a single IoT product that can be shipped and connected anywhere in the world.



Vodafone's global IoT network enables organizations to connect IoT devices across the broadest global footprint through the Vodafone IoT platform or the Pelion IoT platform.



Arm and Vodafone's leadership in NB-IoT and LTE-M technologies will unleash the potential of IoT by massively broadening the range of objects that can be connected and unlocking business and societal value, the company said.



Vodafone said, 'This represents a major step towards enabling a wide ecosystem of device makers that will help businesses to tap into the potential of a trillion connected devices by 2035 and access the vast amount data they provide to drive better business outcomes. Joint solutions from Arm and Vodafone will be available in the first quarter of calendar year 2020.'



Arm technology is at the heart of a computing and connectivity revolution that is transforming the way people live and businesses operate. The advanced, energy-efficient processor designs have enabled intelligent computing in more than 130 billion chips.



