

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump sounded overly optimistic about the U.S.-China trade deal and indicated he would delay the deadline for additional tariffs on Chinese goods set to begin on March 1.



The benchmark DAX was up 52 points or 0.46 percent at 11,510 in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Carmakers rallied as tariff worries eased. BMW climbed 1.3 percent, Daimler rose 1.5 percent and Volkswagen advanced 2.6 percent.



Daimler and BMW have agreed to form a joint venture that combines several of their existing mobility start-ups.



Bayer edged up 0.7 percent as it faces a second U.S. jury trial over allegations that its popular glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer.



Chemicals maker Covestro declined 2.8 percent. After reporting a sharp drop in earnings in the fourth quarter, the company warned that its margins would drop significantly in 2019 due to competitive pressure.



Wirecard gained 2.5 percent. The company said that it now offers customers of Twisto, Czech mobile payment provider, Apple Pay as a means of payment.



