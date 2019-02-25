

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed the imposition of higher trade tariffs on Chinese shipments, citing progress on a series of divisive areas, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency.



The overall gains, however, remained limited as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the historical summit of the U.S. and North Korea.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.4 percent at 372.60 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday.



The benchmark DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Automakers were broadly higher as tariff worries eased. BMW, Daimler and Renault were up 1-2 percent.



Sainsbury shares rose over 1 percent in London. American private equity giant KKR is plotting a bid for Asda as the supermarket's 14 billion pounds merger with rival Sainsbury's teeters on the brink of collapse, The Sunday Times reported.



Bank of Ireland slumped 5.7 percent after warning on interest margin.



Outsourcing firm Interserve tumbled 3.5 percent on restructuring news.



British housebuilder Persimmon slumped nearly 6 percent as a review of the public funding scheme comes due.



Associated British Foods fell over 2 percent on saying it expects first-half adjusted earnings per share to be broadly in line with last year.



Gold mining company Centamin plummeted 19 percent after its fourth-quarter profit before tax declined to $50.49 million from last year's $77.35 million.



Ipsen declined 3 percent in Paris. The biopharmaceutical company is acquiring Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal valued at up to $1.3 billion.



German chemicals maker Covestro lost 3.8 percent. After reporting a sharp drop in earnings in the fourth quarter, the company warned that its margins would drop significantly in 2019 due to competitive pressure.



Wirecard gained 2.1 percent. The company said that it now offers customers of Twisto, Czech mobile payment provider, Apple Pay as a means of payment.



