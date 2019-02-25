

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Monday and the Chinese yuan hit a seven-month high after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.



Citing substantial progress on a series of divisive areas, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency, Trump also indicated that he plans to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to reach a final deal, if progress continued.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,329.92 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $1,332.15 per ounce.



China's Shanghai Composite index jumped as much as 157.06 points or 5.6 percent to 2,961.28, entering a bull market as investors cheered the U.S. decision to extend the deadline for the tariff hike.



Stocks elsewhere across and Europe also rose as tariff worries eased.



