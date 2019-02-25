

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales rose slightly in January, partly reversing a decline in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.3 percent decline in December. In November, sales grew 3.3 percent.



Clothing and related sales fell 2.3 percent annually, and sales of food and other groceries decreased 0.1 percent. Sales of other consumables rose 0.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the retail sales decreased for a second straight month. Sales fell 0.3 percent in January, following a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.



The monthly decline was driven by a 1.8 percent slump in clothing sales. Sales of food and groceries decreased 0.4 percent.



