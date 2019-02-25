

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Sprint (S) and Google said that they will expand their Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) partnership to include 5G. As part of Google and Sprint's continued collaboration, both parties have committed to delivering technology to Google Fi customers, enabled by 5G services from Sprint.



Google Fi, Google's wireless service that uses intelligent technology to give their customers the best available network using a combination of wireless providers and Wi-Fi where available has been active on the Sprint network since 2015.



With Sprint's 5G technology that uses the 2.5 GHz spectrum and cutting-edge Massive MIMO radio technology, there will be a dramatic increase in network capacity and density which is designed to deliver the fastest connections with significant improvement in latency.



When this rolls out, Google Fi customers with Sprint 5G compatible Designed for Fi phones in a 5G coverage area will be automatically connected to the network, quite similar to today's seamless transitions between cellular networks, depending on the location.



