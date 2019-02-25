

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased further in January to its lowest level in ten months, data from Statistics Finland reported on Monday.



Producer prices advanced 3.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.8 percent rise in December. The latest increase was the slowest since a 3.1 percent rise March 2018.



Producer price inflation has been slowing since September.



Domestic market prices rose 3.5 percent and export market prices grew 2.8 percent.



The latest increase in producer prices was driven by increased prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, electricity and chemicals and chemical products from January 2018.



On a month-on-month basis, the producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January, after a fall of 0.7 percent in the previous month. The increase was the first in three months.



Data showed that import prices climbed 1.1 percent annually and export prices increased 2.7 percent in January.



