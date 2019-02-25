

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production growth eased in December, mainly due to weaker expansion in construction, data from Statistics Austria showed on Monday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction advanced 1.8 percent year-over-year in December, following a 2.9 percent rise in November.



Industrial output grew 2.1 percent annually in December, after a 2.9 percent rise in November. The construction output rose 1.3 percent following a 2.7 percent gain in the previous month.



Energy output rose 16 percent and production of consumer durables grew 12.3 percent. In contrast, capital goods output fell 2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 0.2 percent in December, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



