

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in three months in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The producer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.4 percent rise in December. In October and November, inflation was 3.9 percent.



The biggest price increase of 7.9 percent was recorded in mining and quarrying, which was followed by a 7.2 percent in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy increased the most by 5.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX