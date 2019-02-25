

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



Reversing from an early high of 110.58 against the greenback, the yen dropped to 110.86.



The yen fell to 110.92 against the franc, its weakest level since January 10.



The yen declined to 5-day lows of 144.96 against the pound and 125.90 against the euro, from its early high of 144.45 and a 4-day high of 125.35, respectively.



Against the aussie and the kiwi, the yen weakened to a 4-day low of 79.53 and more than a 2-month low of 76.44, off its early high of 78.90 and a 4-day high of 75.85, respectively.



The yen dropped to 84.47 against the loonie, a level unseen since December 17, 2018.



If the yen falls further, it may find support around 112.00 against the greenback, 113.00 against the franc, 147.00 against the pound, 128.00 against the euro, 86.00 against the loonie, 81.5 against the aussie and 78.00 against the kiwi.



