

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric Co. (GE) on Monday announced the completion of the spin-off and subsequent merger of its transportation business with Wabtec Corp. The deal was agreed upon in May 2018.



As per the terms of the transaction, GE distributed all 8.7 billion shares of common stock of Transportation Systems Holdings Inc. with respect to the shares of GE common stock outstanding as of the close of business on February 14, 2019 by means of a pro rata distribution, to complete the merger.



The exchange ratio for the combined Spin-off/merger transaction is 0.005371, meaning participating GE shareholders will receive 0.005371 shares of Wabtec common stock for each outstanding share of GE common stock held.



Stated another way, for each approximately 186 shares of GE common stock held, a GE shareholder will receive one share of Wabtec common stock.



In the transaction, GE received about $2.9 billion in cash as well as shares of Wabtec common stock and Wabtec non-voting convertible preferred stock that, together, represent an approximately 24.9% ownership interest in Wabtec.



