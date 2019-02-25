

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, extending gains to a fourth straight day, amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay the imposition of higher trade tariffs on Chinese shipments.



Trump cited progress on a series of divisive areas, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency, for the decision to delay imposition of additional tariffs.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 49.44 points, or 0.53%, at 9,398.37. The index scaled a low of 9,337.84 and a high of 9,415.99 in the session.



On Friday, the index settled with a gain of 15.36 points, or 0.16%, at 9,348.93.



Lonza Group ended nearly 4% up. Swatch Group and Julius Baer gained 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively.



Credit Suisse Group ended nearly 2% up and Richemont advanced 1.6%. Zurich Insurance, ABB and Novartis ended modestly higher on impressive volumes.



GAM Holding shares jumped more than 6.5%, AMS gained 5.2% and BB Biotech surged up 2.7%.



Markets across Europe closed on a firm note today. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.26%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended slightly up, with its benchmark FTSE 100 edging up 0.06%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.5% and 0.36%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.7% up.



Among other markets in Europe, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Turkey and Poland ended notably higher.



