

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French auto maker Peugeot has announced plans to produced a 100 percent electric, zero emission car.



Peugeot on Monday said the new car would be released in late summer 2019 and will be the first in a series of all electric models. The company plans to electrify its whole range of cars by the year 2023.



The e-208 version is equipped with a 100 kW (136 hp), 260 Nm of torque, electric motor and a 50 kWh battery pack, which Peugeot claims is good for 211 miles of range based on the WLTP standard. Petrol and diesel versions of the '208' model will also be available.



In terms of charging, Peugeot says that it can DC fast-charge at 100 kW on capable public stations and it can charge at up to 11 kW on its onboard charger for level 2 charging stations. A domestic plug can provide a complete charge in 20 hours or more, while a dedicated charging point can charge the vehicle in around eight hours. The interior and boot-space are identical to the fuel version.



