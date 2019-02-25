

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $99.3 million, compared with net income of $11.9 million last year.



The bottom line was primarily affected by the one-time transaction costs associated with the acquisition of LaSalle Hotel Properties.



Adjusted FFO for the quarter dropped to $30.4 million from $0.33 per share from $33.8 million or $0.49 per share last year.



Looking forward, adjusted FFO per share is expected to be $2.59 to $2.67 per share for 2019 and $0.38 to $0.41 per share for the first quarter.



