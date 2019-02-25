

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that a Delaware jury delivered a verdict in the company's favor upholding the validity of two Amgen patents related to PCSK9 antibodies. The verdict follows a previous trial in March 2016 where Sanofi and Regeneron admitted infringement of Amgen's patents.



The patents describe and claim antibodies, like Amgen's Repatha (evolocumab) product, that bind to a specific region on PCSK9 and reduce LDL-C levels in the body. Repatha is approved in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., Japan, Canada and in all 28 countries that are members of the European Union.



Amgen said the company is seeking to enforce these patents in the national courts in Europe and Japan against Sanofi and Regeneron.



