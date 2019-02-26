sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,47 Euro		-0,165
-1,21 %
WKN: 729700 ISIN: DE0007297004 Ticker-Symbol: SZU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,51
13,685
25.02.
13,52
13,70
25.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUEDZUCKER AG
SUEDZUCKER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUEDZUCKER AG13,47-1,21 %