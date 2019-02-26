

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT.L) reported that its profit before tax for fiscal year ended 31st December 2018 dropped to 88.1 million pounds, from last year 177.08 million pounds's reflecting 145.4 million pounds of exceptional items consisting principally of MMC transaction-related costs, regulatory-related costs and Global Transformation Programme restructuring charges.



Underlying profit before tax was 233.6 million pounds, up 25% from prior year.



Profit attributable to Owners of the parent was 43.00 million pounds or 19.6 pence per share, compared to 114.82 million pounds or 53.0 pence per share last year.



Revenues were 1.451 billion pounds, up 5% from last year. Organic revenue growth of 5%.



