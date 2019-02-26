

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $1.78 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $26.49 billion from $23.88 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



