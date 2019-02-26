

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.40 billion, or $6.18 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.52 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $113 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



