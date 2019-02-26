

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $121.4 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $831.3 million, or $7.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The J. M. Smucker Company reported adjusted earnings of $256.7 million or $2.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.01 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $256.7 Mln. vs. $283.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.26 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.9 Bln



