

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018, Sempra Energy (SRE) on Tuesday affirmed its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $5.70 to $6.30 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Last week, Sempra Energy's board of directors approved an 8 percent increase in the company's dividend to $3.87 per common share from $3.58 per common share, on an annualized basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX