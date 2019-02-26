

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) confirmed Tuesday that they are in discussions regarding a joint venture in UK retail.



There is no certainty that these discussions will result in any agreement or as to the timing of any such agreement, the companies said.



Earlier, the London Evening Standard said any deal would see Marks & Spencer pay Ocado between 800 million pounds - 900 million pounds for a 50% stake.



