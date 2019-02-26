

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) announced a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $60.76 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $91.14 million, or $3.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $811.71 million from $787.77 million last year.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60.76 Mln. vs. $91.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.52 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $811.71 Mln vs. $787.77 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.87 Full year revenue guidance: $3.05 Bln



