

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Atlantic Coast Pipeline's request for an en banc rehearing related to the Court's invalidation of the project's U.S. Forest Service Appalachian Trail crossing authorization. Dominion Energy expects an appeal to be filed to the Supreme Court of the United States in the next 90 days.



'The project cost and timing guidance provided on the company's Feb. 1 earnings call fully contemplated the possibility of an unsuccessful en banc request. Therefore, yesterday's Fourth Circuit decision does not alter our operating EPS guidance as provided to the investment community on that call. Dominion Energy remains confident in the full completion of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline along the entire 600-mile route,' the company stated.



