

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France consumer confidence rose for the second straight month in February to a four-month high, as households' opinion on their personal finances, saving capacity and future standard of living improved, while unemployment fears declined, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 95 in February from 92 in January. Economists had expected the index to remain at 92.



The latest score was the highest since October, when the confidence index recorded the same reading of 95.



The index for households' opinion balances concerning their future financial conditions increased to minus 13 in February from -14.



The measure for consumers' assessment of expected savings capacity increased four points with the balance at minus 8. Likewise, the index for opinion about the current saving capacity rose to 9.



The index reflecting the assessment of future standard of living in France rose to minus 30 from minus 32, and that for past standard of living rose to minus 58 from minus 64.



Households' fears about unemployment in future decreased sharply in February, with the index falling to 12 from 32 in January.



