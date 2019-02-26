

FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Staples (SPLS) and Workbar said that they will both continue to provide coworking services, but separately, with distinct offerings.



Staples will introduce a new coworking concept, Staples Studio, focused on the needs of small business customers. Staples will initially offer these services in the coworking spaces currently located in the Brighton, Danvers and Norwood retail stores.



Workbar will continue to grow its footprint through stand-alone locations of 5,000 square feet or more, expanding its coworking nerve-center concept.



Current Workbar members at Staples' Brighton, Norwood or Danvers retail stores will be able to remain at those physical locations, utilizing Staples' new coworking space, or transfer to a nearby Workbar standalone facility. Staples and Workbar's Danvers location will begin transition on April 30, 2019, re-opening on May 3, 2019, as Staples Studio.



Staples and Workbar anticipate that the existing coworking facilities in the Brighton and Norwood Staples stores will begin transition on May 31, 2019, re-opening on June 3, 2019, as Staples Studio.



The company noted that the members will be able to continue physically working from these locations.



