

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - SK Telecom (SKM) and Comcast Spectacor said that they signed a strategic partnership agreement to cooperate in the esports business, including the establishment of a global esports joint venture.



As per the agreement, SK Telecom and Comcast Spectacor will promote the establishment of a joint venture company to engage in joint business activities, such as joint operation of global esports teams and development of esports content.



SK Telecom expects the partnership to serve as an opportunity for the two companies to not only cooperate in esports but also become long-term growth partners in areas including media and content by leveraging their respective strength.



