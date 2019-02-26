

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) said that it has successfully completed the acquisition of NxStage Medical Inc., following approval by antitrust authorities in the United States.



NxStage develops, produces and markets an innovative product portfolio of medical devices for use in home dialysis and critical care. The acquisition will enable Fresenius Medical Care to leverage its manufacturing, supply chain and marketing competencies across the dialysis products, services and Care Coordination businesses in a less labor- and capital-intensive care setting.



NxStage, which just like Fresenius Medical Care North America has its headquarters in the Boston, Massachusetts area, was founded in 1998 and has approximately 3,800 employees worldwide. In 2017, NxStage delivered USD 394 million in revenue.



The company now expects lower total integration costs of around 50 million euros to 75 million euros over the three years following the closing of the transaction.



Revenues are lower than the historical reported revenues of NxStage due to the elimination of Fresenius Medical Care's contribution to these revenues, upon consolidation. Operating income is expected to improve from 2020 onwards due to realization of the anticipated synergies from the acquisition.



