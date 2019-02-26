

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation slowed for the second straight month in January, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 3.64 percent year-on-year in January after a 3.79 percent rise in December. In November, inflation was 3.93 percent.



Price for intermediate goods grew by 8.41 percent annually in January and those of consumer goods rose 0.96 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.07 percent in January, following a 0.33 percent decline in December.



Domestic market producer prices were unchanged from the previous month, while those on the non-domestic market dropped 0.12 percent.



