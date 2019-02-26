

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday, telling lawmakers the U.S. economy remains healthy but warning about potential headwinds.



Powell noted in prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee that the Fed has seen 'some crosscurrents and conflicting signals' regarding current conditions and the economic outlook over the past few months.



The Fed Chief specifically pointed to volatility in the financial markets toward the end of 2018, calling financial conditions 'less supportive of growth than they were earlier last year.'



Powell also cited slowing economic growth in foreign countries, particularly China and Europe, as well was uncertainty about Brexit and ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China.



'We will carefully monitor these issues as they evolve,' Powell told the members of the Republican-controlled Senate committee.



Reflecting the uncertainty, Powell highlighted the Fed's decision at its January meeting to adopt a 'patient approach' with regard to future interest rate hikes.



'Going forward, our policy decisions will continue to be data dependent and will take into account new information as economic conditions and the outlook evolve,' he said.



Powell also discussed the Fed's efforts to shrink the size of its balance sheet, noting the central bank is prepared to adjust any details for completing balance sheet normalization in light of economic and financial developments.



'In the longer run, the size of the balance sheet will be determined by the demand for Federal Reserve liabilities such as currency and bank reserves,' Powell said.



Powell is likely to deliver a similar message when he testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX