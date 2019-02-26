

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Company (DF) announced the company has commenced a review to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The company stated that the alternatives could include, among others, continuing to execute on its business plan including an increased focus on certain standalone strategic initiatives, the disposition of certain assets, the formation of a joint venture, a strategic business combination, a transaction that results in private ownership or a sale of the company. The company said it has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review.



Ralph Scozzafava, CEO of Dean Foods, said: 'We are taking vital, transformative actions to maximize the benefits of our scale and position the company for the long term, including implementing an enterprise-wide cost productivity plan and investing in core capabilities, technology, infrastructure, people and systems. As we seek to accelerate our business transformation and enhance shareholder value, the Board has initiated a review of a range of potential strategic alternatives to best position the company for the future.'



