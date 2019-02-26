

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $51.2 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $244.3 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mylan N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $669.7 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $3.08 billion from $3.24 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $669.7 Mln. vs. $765.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $3.08 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.



