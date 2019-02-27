

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported that its earnings for fiscal year 2018 rose to 772 million Swiss francs from 740 million francs last year.



Dr. Jörg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, said, '..... the Board of Directors is looking with confidence to the 2019 financial year and ahead. In the medium and long term, the fundamental, all-encompassing transformation processes taking place in all areas of the global economy will continue to represent significant opportunities for Kuehne + Nagel going forward.'



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment, goodwill and other intangible assets or EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 increased by 5.1 percent to 1.209 billion francs compared to the previous year.



In 2018, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) improved by 5.3 percent to 987 million francs.



Net turnover was 20.77 billion francs in 2018, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to the previous year. This increase came from the growth in volume in all business units. Net turnover increased by 17.0 percent in the Americas (North, Central and South America), by 13.5 percent in Asia-Pacific and by 9.3 percent in EMEA (Europe, Near/Middle East, Central Asia and Africa).



The Board of Directors will propose a dividend per share of 6.00 Swiss (previous year: 5.75 Swiss) to the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2019.



Jürgen Fitschen and Mr. Hans Lerch, whose mandates after eleven respectively fourteen years of service as members of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG end with the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2019, no longer stand for re-election to the Board of Directors.



David Kamenetzky is proposed for the election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG.



