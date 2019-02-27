

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported that its fiscal 2018 income from continuing operations to shareholders declined by 76.9 percent to 1.695 billion euros, due in part to the prior-year figure including a gain in connection with the deconsolidation of Covestro. Earnings per share from continuing operations was at 1.80 euros compared to 3.67 euros, prior year. EBITDA before special items rose by 2.8 percent to 9.547 billion euros. Core earnings per share from continuing operations were above expectations, at 5.94 euros, minus 10.5 percent.



Fiscal year Group sales increased by 4.5 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.) to 39.586 billion euros. On a reported basis, sales were up by 13.1 percent.



Bayer has confirmed the forecasts for 2019 and the medium-term targets for 2022. For 2019, the company expects sales to amount to around 46 billion euros. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 4 percent (Fx & portfolio adj.). Bayer aims to increase EBITDA before special items to approximately 12.2 billion euros (Fx adj.), while core earnings per share are seen rising to approximately 6.80 euros (Fx adj.).



