

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) reported pretax profit of 810.7 million pounds for the year to 31 December 2018 compared to 682.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 20.0 pence compared to 16.9 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items increased by 5.5% to 856.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 21.2 pence compared to 20.1 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue increased by 2.9% to 4.08 billion pounds from 3.96 billion pounds, prior year. The Group said the increase was driven by increased completions both in the UK and in Spain, with completions (excluding joint ventures) increasing by 3.2% to 15,164.



The 2018 final ordinary dividend of 3.80 pence per share will be paid on 17 May 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 5 April 2019. In combination with the interim dividend of 2.44 pence per share, this gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 6.24 pence.



