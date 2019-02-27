

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' producer confidence rose in February, after weakening in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The producer confidence index climbed to 6.3 from 5.8 in January. The reading was 7.5 in December.



The statistical office attributed the latest improvement in producer confidence to a more positive assessment of inventories.



The confidence reading is above its 20-year average of 0.9. Confidence had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading was in February 2009 with minus 23.5.



Manufacturers were less optimistic regarding the production outlook and their assessment of order book also worsened slightly, the CBS said.



