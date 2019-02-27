sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,485 Euro		+1,325
+13,04 %
WKN: A1C2GZ ISIN: GB00B3MBS747 Ticker-Symbol: 0OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,702
11,975
09:49
11,74
11,965
09:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3,366-0,24 %
OCADO GROUP PLC11,485+13,04 %