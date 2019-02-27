

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), a provider of financial and professional services, reported that its loss for fiscal year 2018 was 59.79 million pounds, compared to profit of 104.86 million pounds in the previous year. Return per ordinary share was negative 50.59 pence, compared to positive 88.75 pence last year.



Loss before taxation for fiscal year 2018 was 58.48 million pounds compared to profit of 106.25 million pounds last year.



Revenues increased 9.0% to 29.6 million pounds, following strong performance from all three divisions: Pensions, Corporate Trust and Corporate Services.



The directors recommend a final dividend of 12.90 pence per share making a total for the year of 18.90 pence. Subject to the approval of shareholders, the final dividend will be paid on 18 April 2019 to holders on the register on the record date of 15 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX