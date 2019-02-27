

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, sapping demand for riskier assets.



After Indian warplanes destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Pakistan, the latter said it shot down two Indian jets in its territory.



Investors also looked forward to the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was down 67 points or 0.58 percent at 11,474 in opening deals after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Steel producer Salzgitter Group rose over 1 percent after confirming its guidance for the financial year 2019.



Chemicals and pharmaceutical group Bayer rallied 3.4 percent after its adjusted core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



Cloud and ICT provider QSC fell 2.4 percent after its consolidated net income for fiscal year 2018 declined to 3.3 million euros from 5.1 million euros in the prior year.



