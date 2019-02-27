

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as the pound continued to rise on hopes that Brexit will be delayed.



Rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan as well caution ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam also kept investors nervous.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 52 points or 0.73 percent at 7,099 in opening deals after declining half a percent on Tuesday.



Marks & Spencer fell more than 9 percent as it unveiled plans to launch a rights issue to fund an online food joint venture with Ocado.



Metro Bank plunged 18.6 percent as a major accounting error at the lender triggered a hefty investor cash call.



Fashion retailer Ted Baker tumbled almost 12 percent after a profit warning.



On the positive side, Rio Tinto advanced 1.8 percent. The Anglo- Australian mining giant announced significant final dividend and a special dividend after reporting higher profit in its fiscal 2018.



