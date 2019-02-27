

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $894 million or $1.03 per share, which included pre-tax charges of $1.6 billion, compared to net earnings of $554 million or $0.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding pre-tax charges of $1.6 billion, adjusted net earnings for the quarter was $0.80 per share.



On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the quarter edged up to $15.6 billion from $15.5 billion last year, and comparable sales increased 1.7 percent. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 2.4 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter.



As of Feb. 1, 2019, Lowe's operated 2,015 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico representing 209.5 million square feet of retail selling space.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company projects earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.10 per share. Total sales are expected to increase about 2 percent, and comparable sales are expected to increase about 3.0 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $6.04 per share on sales growth of 1.8% to $72.66 billion for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX