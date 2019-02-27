

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $174.48 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $126.78 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.41 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $338.36 million from $326.59 million last year.



Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $46.41 Mln. vs. $47.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $338.36 Mln vs. $326.59 Mln last year.



