

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation slowed for a second straight month in February, data from Statistics Iceland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.4 percent rise in January. In December, the inflation was 3.7 percent.



Prices for furniture and furnishings rose 5.4 percent, while the international air ticket fares fell by 11.1 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



The CPI less housing cost rose 2.1 percent a year ago, and 0.15 percent higher than in January.



