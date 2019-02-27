

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Dean Foods Co. (DF) said it is implementing important measures to enhance the company's balance sheet and provide further flexibility, including suspension of its quarterly dividend.



The company also said it is successfully refinancing its debt capital structure to include a multi-year revolving facility, secured by the company's real estate and other assets, and an amended receivables securitization facility, each of which will allow for covenant flexibility and extended maturities.



