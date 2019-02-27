

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 on Wednesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) initiated operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects operating earnings in a range of $3.15 to $3.35 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



