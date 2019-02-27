

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence weakened to its lowest level in eighteen months and the business sentiment deteriorated further in February, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence fell to 112.4 in February from 113.9 in January. Economists had forecast a score of 113.4.



The latest reading was the lowest since August 2017, when the score was 111.2.



Households' expectations on the economy and the current situation deteriorated the most in February.



The business confidence index fell to 98.3 in February from 99.1 in January. Business morale has been weakening since July last year.



Confidence deteriorated in the manufacturing, construction and service sectors, while the sentiment improved in the retail trade.



