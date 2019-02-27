

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $841.54 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $877.28 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $11.13 billion from $10.96 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $841.54 Mln. vs. $877.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $11.13 Bln vs. $10.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.54



