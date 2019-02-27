

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced the company currently expects 2019 full-year earnings per share to be between $2.20 and $2.60, including an approximately breakeven earnings per share result in the first quarter.



For the fourth-quarter, excluding items, adjusted 13-week operating income was $898.7 million compared to $986.6 million for the 14-week period last year; 13-week net income was $595.2 million compared to $600.6 million for the 14-week period last year; and 13-week adjusted earnings per share were $2.14 compared to $2.11 for the 14-week period last year.



Net sales were $4.85 billion for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, 2019, compared to $4.82 billion for the 14 weeks ended Feb. 3, 2018. Comparable sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, 2019, increased 3 percent.



Shares of L Brands were down more than 8% after hours.



